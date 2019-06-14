Friday, June 14, 2019
     
Bengal doctors' strike: Karnataka joins nationwide protest, OPDs shut

"All private doctors, including paramedics and nurses are on a day-long strike in support of our colleagues in Kolkata who were assaulted by the relatives of a patient who died in their hospital on June 10. Out-patient departments (OPDs) in private hospitals and nursing homes are closed," Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Karnataka unit treasurer B. Veeranna told IANS in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Published on: June 14, 2019 14:31 IST
Doctors and nurses in state-run hospitals, who are IMA
Doctors and nurses in state-run hospitals, who are IMA members, are participating in the strike to protest the high-handedness of the West Bengal government

About 15,000 doctors and nurses in private hospitals across Karnataka on Friday joined the nationwide strike being staged to protest the alleged assault on their junior colleagues at NRS Medical College in Kolkata, an official said.

"Doctors and nurses in state-run hospitals, who are IMA members, are participating in the strike to protest the high-handedness of the West Bengal government," said Veeranna. 

"There is no protection to our fraternity from violent attacks or assaults by relatives and friends of patients," lamented Veeranna.

ALSO READ: Ashamed at Mamata's inaction on onging doctors' strike in Bengal: Kolkata Mayor's daughter

The doctors and the medical staff on duty in private hospitals and nursing homes were also seen sporting black bands on their arms and aprons to express solidarity with their counterparts in Kolkata hospitals. Several male doctors on duty were seen sporting helmets while attending to in-patients.

About 5,000 doctors, nurses and other medical staff also staged a demonstration at the IMA (Karnataka chapter) office in the city's southwest suburb.

