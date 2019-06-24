Balakot airstrike: What transpired during 90 seconds of Operation Bandar | EXCLUSIVE

Balakot airstrike: What transpired during 90 seconds of Operation Bandar

Balakot, India's thunderous response to Pakistan's terror-riddled acts. It was on February 26 when the Indian Air Force sent its package of 12 Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft. They then crossed over into the Pakistani air space and carried out missile attacks on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot town of Khyer Pakhtunkhwa province.

India TV spoke to Mirage 2000 fighter pilots who were among those who struck the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp near Balakot in Pakistan in February.

India TV has been requested not to reveal the identities of the pilots.

On February 26, the Indian Air Force deployed 12 Mirage 2000 jets, meant to take out the terrorist facility by firing two separate types of Israeli munitions - the Spice 2000, designed to penetrate deep inside the structures which were targeted and the Crystal Maze, meant to send back a video feed of the targets as it struck them. Used in conjunction, the weapons were meant to obliterate the entire facility, while providing the IAF with video evidence of the strike.

When asked why Spice 2000 were used, one of the pilots said, "because of GPS locator and seeking device". The Indian Air Force, with inputs from security agencies, had all coordinates of Balakot's Jaish-e-Mohammed base. Starting off from Gwalior, Bareilley and then Himachal Pradesh, "Tigers" squadron entered Balakot from Uri. Within 90 seconds, Air warriors and brave fighter pilots dropped bombs on the terror camps with precision and safely returned in Indian airspace. But these 90 seconds were not easy, one of the pilots said.

There was radio silence...and then bang!

The two pilots shared that they had sleepless nights, no phone calls, no messages...but just one focus - BALAKOT. And we finally did it, one of them said.

