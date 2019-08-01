Activists urge President to withhold assent to RTI bill; detained by police

Image Source : PTI The Delhi Police has detained a group of activists who reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan here with a plea to the president to not give his assent to the RTI Amendment bill passed by the Parliament last week (Representational image)

The Delhi Police has detained a group of activists who reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan here with a plea to the president to not give his assent to the RTI Amendment Bill passed by the Parliament last week.

The group of activists from National Campaign for People's Right to Information had gathered outside gate number 38 of Rashtrapati Bhavan to give their representation to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him not to give his assent to the controversial bill.

The activists were ushered into a bus and taken to Mandir Marg police station. "The police is detaining everyone who wants to petition the president to withhold his assent to the amendments to Right To Information. Don't we have the right to peacefully submit a petition to the president of our country? Is this democracy?" Anjali Bhardwaj of Satark Nagrik Sangathan said.