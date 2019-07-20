50 per cent nominated posts in Andhra for SCs, STs, BCs, minorities

Image Source : PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday decided to give 50 per cent of the nominated posts and 50 per cent of the contracts on nomination basis to the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, backward classes and minorities.

The key decisions were taken by the state cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati. The cabinet approved the draft bills in this regard.

SCs, STs, BCs and minorities will be provided 50 per cent of the posts in government corporations, boards, societies, trusts and market yards. SCs, STs and OBCs will also get half of the posts in temple committees.

Officials said 50 per cent of the nominated posts and 50 per cent of contracts to be given to the weaker sections will go to women.

In another bonanza for backward classes, the government decided to provide annual financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to washermen, barbers and tailors.

The cabinet decided to provide free electricity to SC families with an upper limit of 200 units per month. This move is expected to benefit over 15.62 lakh SCs and impose a burden of Rs 411 on state exchequer.

The decisions were taken to implement the promises made by Jagan Reddy during election campaign.

In a move to address the issue of unemployment, it was decided to provide 75 per cent of jobs in industries to the locals.

The cabinet decided to bring a legislation to provide employment opportunities to those who lose their lands for the development of industries.

In a key move to root out corruption, the cabinet approved draft bill to set up Judicial Commission. To be headed by sitting or retired judge of the High Court, the Commission will scrutinize all tenders worth over Rs 100 crore for infrastructure projects. The government said the move would ensure transparency in tender process and eliminate corruption, irregularities and favoritism.

Every department will have to submit work proposals to the Judicial Commission, which will be assisted by experts. It will complete the entire tender process in 15 days.

The cabinet cleared a new scheme 'YSR Navodayam' to help micro, small and medium enterprises facing problems for three years. Under the scheme there will one-time restructuring of loans worth Rs 4,000 crore.

The government also decided to replace existing Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) with Andhra Pradesh Investment Promotion and Monitoring Agency (APIPMA).

The Chief Minister will be chairman of the body, which will have seven directors. It will be responsible for attracting investment, branding, promotion, approvals for projects, funds mobilization and framing rules for controlling industrial pollution.

APIPMA will an advisory council, comprising company CEOs, leading businessmen and economic experts. The body will have head office in Vijayawada and another office in Hyderabad.

The cabinet also approved a draft bill for monitoring schools and higher education institutions. A commission will be constituted to ensure good quality education and to regulate fee structure.

