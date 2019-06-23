31 injured in China earthquake

Sunday, June 23, 2019
     
IANS IANS
Beijing Updated on: June 23, 2019 20:13 IST
Image for representation
Image Source : PTI

Image for representation

Thirty-one people were injured after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Gongxian County in China's Sichuan province, authorities said on Sunday.

Rescuers have sent the injured to hospitals for treatment. None of them ares in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

The quake struck at 10.29 p.m. Saturday, at a depth of 10 km. The epicentre is monitored at 28.43 degrees north latitude and 104.77 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

Saturday's quake comes after a temblor measuring 6 on the Richter scale on June 17 jolted Changning County of Yibin, leaving 13 people dead and 220 others injured, and forcing the evacuation of 80,000 people.

Following the 5.4-magnitude earthquake on Saturday, an aftershock measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale struck Gongxian county, Yibin, at 8.28 a.m. on Sunday. 

Also Read: Earthquake strikes Telangana, parts of Maharashtra

