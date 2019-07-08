Image Source : PTI Three, including Gram Panchayat chief held for sharing rape video in Karnataka/ File pic

The police in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday arrested three more men for sharing Dalit college student's gang rape video in Puttur. With this the number of people arrested rose up to 11, as police on Thursday had arrested eight persons.

Among the three accused arrested, it includes Gram Panchayat chief Nazeer, Belladur resident. Shukat Ali and Jabeer. The police said that more people will be arrested in this connection.

Suo motu case filed over semi-nude video under sections 66 E and 67 A of the IT Act and sections 4 and 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act at Puttur Town Police Station.

The police said video of the gang rape of Dalit college student was recorded on a smartphone during a video call. The incident took place in March but it came to light only last week after the video surfaced.

According to report in TOI, Superintendent of police B M Laxmi Prasad had set up two teams; one to probe Dalit girl's gang-rape case, and the second to probe how the video of the incident went viral on WhatsApp.

ALSO READ: 5 students among 8 held for circulating gang rape video