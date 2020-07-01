Image Source : FILE Microsoft to set up campus in Greater Noida, to be bigger than its Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses

In what can be a major fillip to the region's IT and software sector, Microsoft has decided to open a campus in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. This campus will be much bigger than company's other campuses in Hyderabad and Bengaluru and will generate at least 4000 jobs. The microsoft campus in Greater Noida will also attract investment in Uttar Pradesh and boost development in the region. MSME Minister Siddharth Nath Singh posted a tweet from his official Twitter handle in this regard.

Microsoft conveyed its willingness to Singh as Microsoft India Development Centre MD Rajeev Kumar held a video conference with the minister. This step by the software giant Microsoft comes as a good news for many professional especially in the times of coronavirus. Covid-19 pandemic has cost businesses and governments millions across the world and the downward trend has also meant that companies have had to downsize their workforce. This has meant job-loss and subsequent hardships for many professionals.

Microsoft was in news this week for its decision of closing all physical retail stores. The company said that it will move all of its customer service online. Though Microsoft had assured in its statement that employees will "have an opportunity" to stay with the company, the decision to go online had given rise to speculation about job cuts.

Given the background, Microsoft's decision to open its new campus in greater Noida has come as a piece of great news.

