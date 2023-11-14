Mizoram hands over 40 fleeing Myanmarese soldiers amid massive influx of troops

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Members of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army pose for a photograph.

At least 40 out of 43 Myanmarese soldiers seeking refuge in Mizoram after a militia group, the People's Defence Force (PDF), overran two military bases in Myanmar's Chin state, were handed over to the Myanmar military government on Tuesday. The soldiers approached Mizoram police in Zokhawthar on Monday following the PDF's raids on military bases in Chin state.

An official stated that around 40 Myanmarese soldiers were handed over to Assam Rifles, who, in turn, transferred them to the Myanmar military government in Tamu on Tuesday. The remaining three soldiers are expected to be repatriated soon.

"Forty Myanmarese soldiers fled to Zokhawthar and approached Mizoram police on Monday, while three others did the same on Tuesday," the official told PTI.

Amid heavy fighting between the Myanmar army and pro-democracy rebel groups, approximately 2,500 to 5,000 people from Chin State have sought refuge in Mizoram. Champhai Deputy Commissioner James Lalrinchhana confirmed the militia's attack on military bases at Rihkhawdar and Khawmawi, prompting retaliatory airstrikes by the Myanmar army.

Zokhawthar village council president Lalmuanpuia reported that at least seven PDF members were allegedly killed in the airstrikes. Zokhawthar and Khawmawi, located along the Indo-Myanmar border, faced significant unrest, with Rihkhawdar situated approximately 4km from Zokhawthar.

Polling to take place on November 7

The Mizoram assembly, consisting of 40 seats, will undergo elections on November 7, with the election conducted in a single phase, according to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The current Mizoram assembly, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, is set to conclude its term on December 17, and the vote counting will transpire on December 3, with results announced the same day. The electoral process will commence with the issuance of the gazette notification on October 13, and candidates can submit their nominations until October 20. Nominations will be scrutinised on October 21, and the final date for the withdrawal of candidature is October 23.

