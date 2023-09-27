Home Ministry launches maiden helicopter service connecting Churachandpur & Mualpui helipad, Aizawl

Wednesday, September 27, 2023
     
The fare between Churanchandpur to Aizawl has been fixed at Rs 4500 while the fare btween Aizawl and Churanchandpur at Rs 6000.

Hritika Mitra Published on: September 27, 2023 23:54 IST
The first helicopter service between Manipur's Churachandpur to Aizawl in Mizoram began today under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' helicopter service scheme.

10 passengers boarded the inaugural flight today while five other passengers boarded the return flight. The flight duration remains about 40 minutes.

The helicopter service is being operated by M/s Global Vectra Helicorp Limited (GVHL).

