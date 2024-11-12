Yogi Adityanath responds to Kharge's 'sadhu' dig, says 'get angry at those who killed... '

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (November 12) hit out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over the latter's jab against him of some leaders living in the guise of sadhus in the BJP. Speaking at a public event in the poll-bound state of Maharashtra, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister gave a heated reply to the Congress president, who accused him of spreading hatred among the people and trying to divide them with statements like 'batoge toh katoge'.

'Mallikarjun Kharge is unnecessarily getting angry at me'

Raking up the comments stated by the Congress President against him, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the election rally stated, these days Mallikarjun Kharge is getting unnecessarily angry at me instead of getting angry at Hyderabad's Nizam Razakars, who wreaked havoc in his village by burning down the entire village, which killed his family also. However, the Yogi mentioned that he would not do the same as Kharge had since buried his feelings "for the sake of (the Congress') vote bank.".

"These days Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge is unnecessarily getting angry at me; he is furious. Kharge ji, don't get angry at me; I respect your age. If you want to get angry, get angry at Hyderabad Nizam. The Hyderabad Nizam's Razakars burned your village, brutally killed Hindus, and burned your respected mother, sister, and family members. Present this truth before the country that whenever they will be divided, they will be divided in the same brutal manner," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister remarked.

'Many leaders live in the guise of Sadhus and have now become politicians'

It is pertinent to note that the statement by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was in response to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's veiled dig against him. The Congress chief speaking at the Samvidhan Bachao Sammelan earlier lashed out at Yogi Adityanath for spreading hatred among the people and trying to divide them.

"Many leaders live in the guise of Sadhus and have now become politicians. Some have even become chief ministers. They wear 'gerua' clothes and have no hair on their heads. I would say to the BJP, either wear white clothes or if you are a sanyasi or wear 'gerua' clothes, then get out of politics," the UP CM said.

"On the one hand, you wear 'gerua' clothes, and on the other hand, you say 'batoge toh katogey'... They are spreading hatred among the people and trying to divide them," he added.