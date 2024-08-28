Will Swarajya Party and Prahar Party form alliance ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls? Key meeting underway

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Will Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje and Bachchu Kadu come together before Maharashtra Assembly polls?

In what is poised to be a game-changing development ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls there is speculation around the corner that another alliance is on the way after the grand alliances of Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti.

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti (NDA) alliance are face-to-face in the state, Uddhav Thackeray's party Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP and Congress are together in MVA. In contrast, the state's grand alliance includes Ajit Pawar's NCP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and BJP.

Swarajya Party chief Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje and Prahar Party chief MLA Bachchu Kadu and key officials of various parties are meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday to form a new alliance in the state for the upcoming assembly elections.

Reports suggest that a new alliance may emerge in Maharashtra politics.

The meeting is underway and it started at 10 am at Yashwantrao Chavan Center in Mumbai.

Swarajya Party chief Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje, Prahar Janshakti Party chief Bachchu Kadu, and prominent representatives of various parties are attending the meeting.

This meeting has been organized to establish a new alliance in the state. Bachchu Kadu was earlier with Mahayuti but withdrew after the rift over Amravati seat in the Lok Sabha elections. Swarajya Party's Sambhaji Raje did not go into any alliance on the issue of Maratha reservation.