Will Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar come together? Two leaders make big statements on NCP's 'possible' merger

Amid the uneasiness in the MVA after the dust-biting debacle in the recently concluded Assembly elections, speculations are ripe that leaders of both the factions of National Communist Party (NCP) are demanding merger. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's mother Ashatai Pawar also visited Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur on Wednesday and prayed that the entire Pawar family be united again. She said, "Lord Vitthal will listen to my prayer and Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar will come together."

'I will meet Sharad Pawar regarding merger'

According to the information, some MLAs and leaders of both the factions of NCP - Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar - are also demanding the merger of both NCPs. NCP leader and minister Narhari Jhirwal said, "Ajit Pawar's mother prayed to God that Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar come together. We will also pray for the same. I will meet Sharad Pawar in two to three days and will tell him that you and Ajit Dada should unite and the party should merge."

'Sharad Pawar is God for us'

At the same time, senior NCP leader Praful Patel said that they treat Sharad Pawar as their God. "If I rip my chest apart like Hanuman, you will see Sharad Pawar in my chest. Sharad Pawar will listen to us and both will come together. Even though our political paths are different, we have respect for him and will continue to do so. If both come together or the Pawar family comes together, we will be happy. It is a good thing. I am also a part of the Pawar family. Therefore, if all of them come together, I will also be happy.