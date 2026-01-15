What happened in the Amravati Municipal Corporation in the last elections in 2017? Maharashtra Municipal Elections: Voting is underway today across 29 civic bodies and the results will be declared on January 16, Friday. The previous elections in the Amravati Municipal Corporation were held in 2017 and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party.

Amravati:

Voting for 29 civic bodies in Maharashtra Municipal Corporations is underway today in a single phase. The voting started at 7:30 AM, even at the Amravati Municipal Corporation, as voters are deciding the future of 87 seats across 22 wards. The results for all civic body polls will be declared on Friday, January 16. Meanwhile, let us have a look at what happened in the previous elections in the region back in 2017:

What happened in the Amravati Municipal Corporation election in 2017?

The last municipal elections in Amravati were held in February 2017 when voters elected representatives for 87 seats across 20 wards. A total of 627 candidates contested elections and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 45 seats, followed by Congress (15 seats) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which won 10 seats. Shiv Sena won seven seats while Bahujan Samaj Party also secured five seats. Independents and others ended up winning five seats too.

As far as the vote share is concerned, the BJP received 26.62% of the total votes, while Congress followed closely with 18.25% of the votes. Shiv Sena came next in this regard, having received 15% of the total votes while AIMIM stood fourth with 11.84% vote share.

Amravati Municipal Corporation: Voter turnout in 2017

The voter turnout in the 2017 Amravati Municipal Corporation elections stood at 54.21% with a total of 3,10,453 votes cast. There were a total of 5,72,648 voters in the Amravati Municipal Corporation, among which 2,95,316 were male and 2,77,304 were female voters while 28 voters belonged to the third gender.

Out of 87 seats in the Amravati Municipal Corporation, 44 were reserved for women candidates, while category-wise, 47 seats were for the general category, 15 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 2 for Schedule Tribes (ST) and 23 for Backward Class Categories (BCC).