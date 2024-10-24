Thursday, October 24, 2024
     
  4. Water tank collapse in Pimpri Chinchwad: 3 dead, 7 injured in tragic incident

Three people lost their lives and seven were injured in a tragic water tank collapse in Pimpri Chinchwad’s Bhosari area. Ongoing rescue efforts continue as police investigate the cause of the accident.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Pimpri Updated on: October 24, 2024 10:33 IST
Image Source : PTI Water tank collapse in Pimpri Chinchwad: 3 dead, 7 injured in tragic incident

A section of a water tank collapsed this morning in the Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra, leading to the deaths of three people and injuring seven others. All the victims were laborers working near the tank at the time of the accident.

Poor quality construction blamed

The incident took place at the labor camp of NCCL company, where around 200 workers, mostly from Bihar and Jharkhand, reside. Contractors had installed a large tank about 12 feet long for bathing. On the morning of the accident, several workers were bathing under the tank when it collapsed, causing the roof to collapse and crushing the workers. The tank was reportedly of poor quality, causing the collapse.

Questions over safety and zoning

The camp was set up in the red zone area, raising concerns about whether the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal authorities had given proper permission. Authorities gave no clear answers to any questions. Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

