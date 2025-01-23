Thursday, January 23, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Was he really stabbed or acting: Nitesh Rane raises questions on attack on Saif Ali Khan

Was he really stabbed or acting: Nitesh Rane raises questions on attack on Saif Ali Khan

Minister Nitesh Rane expressed his opinion and asked if Saif Ali Khan was really attacked with a knife.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2 Mumbai Published : Jan 23, 2025 10:25 IST, Updated : Jan 23, 2025 10:25 IST
Nitesh Rane
Image Source : PTI Nitesh Rane

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Thursday raised questions on the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and asked was he really stabbed or just acting? The development comes as many people expressed surprise after Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the hospital.

Minister Nitesh Rane expressed his opinion and asked if Saif Ali Khan was really attacked with a knife. Nitesh Rane said that Supriya Sule and Jeetendra Awad never worried about Hindu artists as they are only concerned about some of the artists.

Earlier this week, Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. The actor was admitted to the hospital following a stabbing attack at his Bandra residence last week.

As Saif reached his Bandra residence he waved to the media. The 'Hun Tum' actor looked healthy as he greeted the paps with a smile. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were spotted at the residence.

Security has been tightened at his Bandra residence and CCTV cameras have been installed. The actor suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered his home with the alleged intent of theft last week.

Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation. The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries. The auto-rickshaw driver, who rushed the actor to the hospital, had shared details of what happened and how he stepped in to help.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement