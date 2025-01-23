Was he really stabbed or acting: Nitesh Rane raises questions on attack on Saif Ali Khan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitesh Rane

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Thursday raised questions on the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and asked was he really stabbed or just acting? The development comes as many people expressed surprise after Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the hospital.

Minister Nitesh Rane expressed his opinion and asked if Saif Ali Khan was really attacked with a knife. Nitesh Rane said that Supriya Sule and Jeetendra Awad never worried about Hindu artists as they are only concerned about some of the artists.

Earlier this week, Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. The actor was admitted to the hospital following a stabbing attack at his Bandra residence last week.

As Saif reached his Bandra residence he waved to the media. The 'Hun Tum' actor looked healthy as he greeted the paps with a smile. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were spotted at the residence.

Security has been tightened at his Bandra residence and CCTV cameras have been installed. The actor suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered his home with the alleged intent of theft last week.

Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation. The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries. The auto-rickshaw driver, who rushed the actor to the hospital, had shared details of what happened and how he stepped in to help.