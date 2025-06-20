Viral video: Two women fight with each other on Mumbai local train, pull each other's hair During an argument, one woman started fighting with another woman standing near the grill. As the video showed, both women can be seen pulling each other’s hair, punching and shouting abuses.

A disturbing video from a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media, in which a woman is seen seriously injured and bleeding. Scuffles in the Mumbai local trains are not a new incident as commuters often get into arguments over seats or while boarding or deboarding the train.

Incident reported on Mumbai local train on Western Line

This particular incident was reported on a Mumbai local train on the Western Line. According to information, the fight between two women broke out in a ladies special coach from Churchgate to Virar.

In a viral clip, which appears to have been recorded by a passenger in the compartment, a woman standing in the train corridor is seen injured while she argues with others in the coach.

Exact reason for altercation not known yet

Even as the exact reason for the altercation is unknown, co-passengers feel it could have been connected to seating arrangements or a personal conflict.

Officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP) stated that while there hasn't been a formal complaint filed, they acknowledge the video spreading on social media and are working on confirming the particulars.

Both women were seen pulling each other’s hair

During the argument, she started fighting with another woman standing near the grill. As the video showed, both women can be seen pulling each other’s hair, punching and shouting abuses.

Several other women standing in the coach are heard pleading with them to stop. "Choro, choro" (leave her) can be heard from fellow passengers as both women became violent. Another woman was seen closing the train’s corridor gate to prevent anyone from falling or any untoward incident.