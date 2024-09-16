Dr K Radhakrishnan to be chief guest at RSS Vijayadashami celebrations this year

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan

Ahead of its grand Vijayadashmi celebrations in Nagpur, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday revealed the name of the Chief Guest for this year's mega event, which also feature RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the RSS announced that Padma Bhushan Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will be the chief guest for the 2024 Vijayadashami Utsav.

"The chief guest at this festival will be Padma Bhushan Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, former Chairman, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)," the RSS handle stated.

Additionally, it also added that this year's event will be held on October 12, 2024, at 7:40 am at Reshimbagh, Nagpur. And, as in previous years, the event will include an address by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Meanwhile, it is noteworthy that the Vijayadashmi Utsav is one of the six major festivals celebrated by the RSS and is an integral part of the organization's calendar. The RSS was founded by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami in 1925. Hence, the Foundation Day celebrations of the organisation are also witnessed simultaneously at the branches along with the Vijayadashmi festival.

Moreover, last year, Padmashri Shankar Mahadevan, a renowned singer and composer, served as the chief guest at RSS’s annual Vijayadashami event.