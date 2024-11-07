Vandre West Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vandre West Assembly Election 2024

Vandre West Assembly Election 2024: The Vandre West Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 177 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and one of the 26 constituencies located in the Mumbai Suburban district. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Vandre West is part of the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency in the Mumbai Suburban district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state. BJP candidate Ashish Shelar has been the incumbent member of the assembly from Vandre West since 2014.

Vandre West Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,97,716 voters in the Vandre West constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,56,770 were male and 1,40,943 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 115 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Vandre West in 2019 was 10 (8 men and 2 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Vandre West constituency was 2,86,621. Out of this, 1,52,126 voters were male and 1,34,495 were female voters. There were 65 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Vandre West in 2014 was 37 (21 men and 16 women).

Vandre West Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Vandre West constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 13.

Vandre West Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Maharashtra will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 277 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Vandre West Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

BJP has fielded Ashish Shelar from the Vandre West seat while the Congress has given a ticket to Asif Zakaria.

Vandre West Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashish Shelar won the seat with a margin of 26,507 votes (20.79%). He was polled 74,816 votes with a vote share of 57.11%. He defeated Congress candidate Asif Ahmed Zakaria, who got 48,309 votes (36.88%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,31,004 (44%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashish Shelar won the seat. He was polled 74,779 votes with a vote share of 50.93%. Congress candidate Baba Siddique got 47,868 votes (32.60%) and was the runner-up. Shelar defeated Siddique by a margin of 26,911 votes (18.52%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,46,830 (51.23%). Shiv Sena candidate Chawri Vilas Sitaram came in third with 14,156 votes (9.64%) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Tushar Madhav Aphale stood fourth with just 3,116 votes (2.12%).

Vandre West Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2009 : Baba Siddique (Congress)

2014: Ashish Shelar (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2019: Ashish Shelar (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Vandre West Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Vandre West Assembly constituency was 1,31,004 or 44 per cent. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 1,46,830 or 51.23 per cent.