Uddhav wants to join hands with Raj Thackeray-led MNS for upcoming BMC elections: Sources

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena (UBT) sources on Tuesday said that party chief Uddhav Thackeray wants to tie up with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the upcoming BMC elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) ready to give up some seats in its stronghold for MNS

If necessary, Shiv Sena (UBT) is ready to take a step back -- if it has to give up some seats in its stronghold for MNS, it is also ready for that.

It should be noted that the Uddhav Thackeray had fielded his candidate against Raj' Thackeray’s son in the 2024 assembly elections and argued that Dadar is his party’s stronghold and cannot leave it.

At the moment ahead of the BMC elections, the close relatives of the Thackeray family are trying to convince Raj Thackeray for an alliance.

What Sanjay Raut said on Uddhav’s joining hands with Raj

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had said his party chief Uddhav Thackeray is "very positive" about rapprochement with estranged cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray.

Talking to reporters, Raut claimed after the reunion buzz even people and parties associated with the Ambedkarite movement are in touch with him and have shown interest to be a part of the new political alignment that is taking shape.

"There is no need for anyone to be in the discussion between the two (Uddhav and Raj). I know the feelings they have towards each other and also the family. Relations don't get severed because of politics. Uddhav is very positive (on rapprochement with Raj). His stand is very positive for the betterment of Maharashtra and Marathi manoos," Raut insisted.

Cousins and political rivals Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands in the larger interest of native Marathi speakers, nearly two decades after a bitter split.

While the MNS chief has maintained uniting in the interest of Marathi manoos was not difficult, former CM Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided that those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained.

What happened in 2005

Raj Thackeray walked out of the united Shiv Sena in 2005 and floated his own party the next year.

In the past, the MNS president has opposed and also supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a former ally of Uddhav Thackeray, on different occasions.