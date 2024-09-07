Uddhav Thackeray visits Lalbaugcha Raja with family to seek blessings on Ganesh Chaturthi

Follow us on Along with Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray was also seen visiting the Lalbaugbcha Raja.

The 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival kicked off with great enthusiasm in Maharashtra on Saturday. People across the state came together to welcome the deity into their homes and pandals, including prominent political leaders and celebrities.

Uddhav, Aaditya visit Lalbaugcha Raja

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackrey and son Aaditya Thackeray, visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh.

Meanwhile, several political leaders and film and television personalities also welcomed the deity to their homes.

Maharashtra CM welcomes Ganpati Bappa

Ganpati Bappa was welcomed at the official residence of Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde performed the pran prathistha of Lord Ganesha at Varsha Bungalow at Malabar Hill, his official residence along with his family. His son, MP Shrikant Shinde and grandson Rudransh was also seen participating in the puja.

After Ganesh pujan on Saturday morning CM Shinde said, "I extend best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The state government has taken several decisions for the development of the public of Maharashtra. The youth will get more employment opportunities. Various schemes have been implemented to empower women."