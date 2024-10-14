Maharashtra: 15-year-old girl consumes 'rat poison' after being scolded by mother over phone use, dies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly died after consuming poison. The police reported that the girl, a resident of the Ambernath area, allegedly consumed poison after her mother scolded her for using her mobile phone excessively.

Officials mentioned that the teen, reportedly upset with her mother, consumed rat poison on September 26. She was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

"As her condition remained critical, the girl was then shifted to a hospital in Mumbai, but she later died on October 2 during treatment," an official from Ambernath police station added.

Meanwhile, based on the medical report of the deceased, the police on Saturday registered a case of accidental death.

It is significant to note that this case follows a similar incident reported in Hubballi last month, where a teenager allegedly died by suicide after his parents asked him to avoid spending excessive time on his cellphone.

The police reported that the 13-year-old boy hanged himself at his residence under Navanagar APMC police station limits while his parents were away for work.

Moreover, while elaborating on the details of the case, a top official also sensitised the public over the increase in number of such incident reported in connection to the mobile addiction. “I urged parents to keep a close watch on their children if they are using excessive cellphones. We are seeing number of incidents where children are addicted to their mobile phones. Such incidents are happening around us. Some children run away from home after being scolded by their parents," a top official mentioned.

"Mobile addiction should be addressed through counselling and consultation. Parents, along with teachers, should be sensitised,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)