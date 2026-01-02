Thane municipal polls: Seven candidates of Shinde-led Shiv Sena declared winners unopposed In Ward No. 18-B, Shiv Sena candidate Jayshree Phatak was elected unopposed. The Thackeray faction candidate Sneha Nagare withdrew her nomination, while the MNS candidate Prachi Ghadge's nomination was rejected, resulting in an unopposed victory.

Thane:

With just a few days left for the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena has gained significant lead in Thane Municipal Corporation elections. A total of 7 candidates from the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena have been declared winners unopposed on Friday.

7 candidates of Shinde-led Shiv Sena declared winners unopposed

In Ward No. 18-B, Shiv Sena candidate Jayshree Phatak was elected unopposed. The Thackeray faction candidate Sneha Nagare withdrew her nomination, while the MNS candidate Prachi Ghadge's nomination was rejected, resulting in an unopposed victory.

In Ward No. 18-A, Shiv Sena candidate Sukhada More was elected unopposed. Congress candidate Vaishali Pawar withdrew her nomination, while the MNS candidate's nomination was declared invalid.

In Ward No. 17-A, Shiv Sena candidate Ekta Bhoir was elected unopposed. No major party fielded a candidate against her, and all independent candidates withdrew their nominations.

In Ward No. 18-D, Shiv Sena candidate Ram Repale was elected unopposed. The Thackeray faction candidate Vikrant Ghag, along with the Congress and all independent candidates, withdrew their nominations.

In Ward No. 14-A, Shiv Sena candidate Sheetal Dhamale was elected unopposed. The Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) candidate Aruna Patil and other independent candidates withdrew their nominations.

In Ward No. 5-A, Shiv Sena candidate Sulekha Sudhakar Chavan was elected unopposed. The Thackeray faction candidate Dipti Jabar's nomination was rejected, resulting in an unopposed victory.

In Ward No. 5-B, Shiv Sena candidate Jayshree David was elected unopposed. The Thackeray faction candidate Dada Bhau Repale withdrew his nomination.

Rajendra Sapte stages protest march after failing to secure ticket

In another development, former Thane deputy mayor and Shiv Sena leader Rajendra Sapte staged a protest march after failing to secure a ticket for the January 15 civic polls in the city. Sapte, who was keen on contesting from ward number 25 (Kalwa), lost the chance after it went to the BJP as part of a seat-sharing deal.

The Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has struck an alliance with the BJP for the January 15 Thane civic polls.

A staunch loyalist of late Anand Dighe, who was Shinde’s mentor and an immensely popular leader in the undivided Shiv Sena, Sapte led a protest march from Kalwa to Dighe’s memorial on Thursday.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations on Jan 15

The nomination process for the elections began on December 23 and ended on December 30. While January 2 (Friday) is the last date for withdrawal of nominations, the final list of candidates will be published on January 3. Elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state, including the Thane civic body, will be held on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day.

Also Read:

Aaditya Thackeray releases manifesto for BMC polls, promises one lakh homes, tax waivers