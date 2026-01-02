Aaditya Thackeray releases manifesto for BMC polls, promises one lakh homes, tax waivers The election manifesto promised that BMC-owned land will not be handed over to private builders. Instead, it will be used to build 100,000 affordable houses within five years for government employees and common citizens.

With just a few days left for the BMC Election 2026, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray jointly released the alliance’s election manifesto for Mumbai on Friday. Called as ‘Mini-Manifesto’, Aditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray released the 16-point vision for the city before their 227 candidates. Among the 16 promises in the manifesto, the Shiv Sena UBT and MNS alliance has promised one lakh homes, free electricity up to 100 units, tax waivers, to financial aid for domestic workers. The election manifesto also focuses on social welfare, infrastructure and youth employment.

The election manifesto promised that BMC-owned land will not be handed over to private builders. Instead, it will be used to build 100,000 affordable houses within five years for government employees and common citizens.

100 units of free electricity

In populist move, the manifesto also promised up to 100 units of free electricity for domestic users, with plans to expand BEST’s (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport)electricity distribution wing.

The joint manifesto promised 10,000 electric buses and 900 double-decker e-buses and said special BEST services will be introduced exclusively for women and students, along with a reduction in ticket prices.

Five new medical colleges

In the manifesto, the Thackeray brothers promised the establishment of five new medical colleges, a dedicated BMC Cancer Hospital, and a municipal ambulance service. There will be a significant emphasis on promoting affordable generic medicines.

Apart from this, the manifesto opposes the privatisation of municipal schools and promises to introduce Junior Colleges (Class 11 & 12) within the BMC school system. The ‘Bolto Marathi’ initiative will be implemented across all schools.

Swabhiman Nidhi Yojana for domestic workers

The manifesto also promised Swabhiman Nidhi of monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 for domestic workers, Maa Saheb Kitchens for providing breakfast and lunch for labourers at just Rs 10 and high-quality creches and clean toilets every 2 kilometres for women.

Moreover, the alliance promised free parking in BMC lots and will make it mandatory for redeveloped buildings to provide one parking space per flat.

As part of the 'Balasaheb Thackeray Self-Employment Scheme,' 100,000 youth will receive financial aid between Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Interest-free loans for e-bikes will be provided to 25,000 gig workers and Dabbawalas.

Property tax will be completely waived

The manifesto said the property tax will be completely waived for houses up to 700 sq. ft. Additionally, housing societies adopting eco-friendly measures will receive a Rs 1 lakh subsidy, and the proposed garbage collection tax will be scrapped. The city will move toward paver-block-free, disabled-friendly footpaths.

