Temples in Maharashtra witness dress code wave | Here’s how devotees are reacting The Maharashtra Temple Federation held meetings in 11 locations across Ratnagiri, where trustees collectively decided to promote traditional Indian attire within temple premises.

Maharashtra temples are witnessing a gradual shift by adopting dress codes for devotees who come to offer their prayers, as temple trusts managing these shrines have issued guidelines urging worshippers or visitors to wear modest, traditional clothing.

While temple authorities maintain that these guidelines aim to uphold the sanctity of the premises, public responses have been varied.

On Friday, the Chinchwad Devasthan Trust issued dress code advisories for temples under its management, including those in Morgaon and Theur in Pune district, Siddhatek in Ahilyanagar, Morya Gosavi Sanjivan in Pimpri Chinchwad, and Khar Narangi in Raigad. The advisories urge devotees to wear “appropriate” attire, though the trust clarified that the dress code is not mandatory, but rather a respectful request to preserve decorum.

Avoid wearing revealing garments: Temple trusts

This move reflects a growing trend across the state. Earlier this year, the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Trust in Mumbai introduced a similar dress code at the prominent temple, which receives thousands of visitors daily, including celebrities.

In 2023, over 50 temples in Ratnagiri installed signboards advising visitors to be fully clothed and avoid wearing revealing garments. The Maharashtra Temple Federation held meetings in 11 locations across Ratnagiri, where trustees collectively decided to promote traditional Indian attire within temple premises.

Similarly, 16 temples in the Ahilyanagar district have implemented restrictions on entry for visitors wearing jeans, skirts, shorts, or other clothing deemed inappropriate. Notice Boards outside these temples list examples of unacceptable attire, and guidelines in Marathi specify that “revealing or provocative” clothing is not allowed.

Here’s how visitors are reacting to the guidelines:

Public reaction has been mixed. Pune resident Aditi Kane observed that temple visits are often combined with holiday plans and noted that most visitors already dress decently. “There’s nothing wrong with temple management expressing expectations about attire, but it shouldn’t be enforced,” she said.

Meanwhile, Vanita Somawanshi, a resident of Mumbai, supported the idea. “A dress code makes sense, as people come to temples with devotion. Revealing or overly fashionable clothes, like ripped jeans or t-shirts with inappropriate messages, should be avoided,” she said.

