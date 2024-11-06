Wednesday, November 06, 2024
     
  Supreme Court asks Ajit Pawar-led NCP to issue disclaimer in newspapers on clock symbol dispute

Supreme Court asks Ajit Pawar-led NCP to issue disclaimer in newspapers on clock symbol dispute

While hearing the case, the SC told Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions not to waste energy in courts and rather woo voters.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Updated on: November 06, 2024 16:06 IST
In the latest development in the NCP symbol dispute, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP to issue a disclaimer in the newspapers, especially in the Marathi language, within 36 hours. The apex court asked Ajit Pawar-led party to mention that the matter of allocation of the clock symbol of the NCP is subjudice.

Meanwhile, the court also asked both factions not to waste time in court and rather go on the ground to woo the voters. The court asked Ajit Pawar faction to file an affidavit of compliance report and scheduled the next hearing on Wednesday, November 13.

Ajit Pawar's advocate told the Supreme Court that they have filed their undertaking that they are following the previous orders of the court. "We have also filed its photos... Despite all this, we have given advertisements in newspapers with new undertakings," said the advocate.

