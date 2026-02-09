Advertisement
The counting of votes for the Solapur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis elections 2026 begins, with results expected to emerge through the day. The polls are being closely watched as they will decide the leadership of key rural local bodies in Maharashtra’s Solapur district.

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Solapur (Maharashtra) :

Counting of votes for the Solapur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Elections 2026 has begun, with results expected to follow in through the day. Solapur has 136 seats in 11 Panchayat Samitis, including Karmala, Madha, Barshi, Solapur North, Mohol, Pandharpur, Malshiras, Mangalwedha, Sangola, Solapur South, Akkalkot. This live blog will track minute-by-minute updates, trends, party-wise tallies, and key developments from across Solapur district as the outcome of the rural local body polls unfolds.

The last elections to the Solapur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis were held in 2017, as part of Maharashtra’s rural local body elections. The Solapur Zilla Parishad has 68 seats, while 136 Panchayat Samiti seats were contested across the district. Polling for the current elections took place on February 7, with counting also scheduled for the same day. In the 2017 Zilla Parishad elections, the NCP emerged as the single largest party with 23 seats, followed by the BJP with 14 seats, the Congress with 7 seats, and the Shiv Sena with 5 seats. At the Panchayat Samiti level, the NCP had led with 44 of the 136 seats, followed by the BJP with 33 seats and the Congress with 17 seats. Stay with this live blog for the latest updates as counting begins and the political picture in Solapur becomes clearer.

  • 10:13 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Solapur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election 2026: Early trends expected

    Early trends are expected as counting begins. Party-wise trends are emerging from counting centres, with more updates expected as official figures are released.

  • 10:03 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Solapur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: Live now

    Counting of votes for the Solapur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections 2026 is now underway. This live blog will track verified updates, trends and key developments as counting progresses.

  • 9:52 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Solapur Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: What happened in last PS elections?

    At the Panchayat Samiti level, the NCP had led with 44 of the 136 seats, followed by the BJP with 33 seats and the Congress with 17 seats. 

  • 9:48 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Solapur Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026: When was the last ZP elections and who won?

    The last Zilla Parishad elections in Solapur were held in 2017. The NCP emerged as the single largest party with 23 seats, followed by the BJP with 14 seats, the Congress with 7 seats, and the Shiv Sena with 5 seats. 

  • 9:20 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Solapur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: Counting update

    Counting of ballot units and EVMs will begin at all centres at 10 am. Early figures are expected within the first two hours.

  • 9:15 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Solapur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: Counting day

    Election officials confirm that preparations at all designated counting centres in Solapur district are complete. Security has been tightened and counting staff have arrived at their respective centres.

