The counting of votes for the Solapur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis elections 2026 begins, with results expected to emerge through the day. The polls are being closely watched as they will decide the leadership of key rural local bodies in Maharashtra's Solapur district.

Counting of votes for the Solapur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Elections 2026 has begun, with results expected to follow in through the day. Solapur has 136 seats in 11 Panchayat Samitis, including Karmala, Madha, Barshi, Solapur North, Mohol, Pandharpur, Malshiras, Mangalwedha, Sangola, Solapur South, Akkalkot. This live blog will track minute-by-minute updates, trends, party-wise tallies, and key developments from across Solapur district as the outcome of the rural local body polls unfolds.

The last elections to the Solapur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis were held in 2017, as part of Maharashtra’s rural local body elections. The Solapur Zilla Parishad has 68 seats, while 136 Panchayat Samiti seats were contested across the district. Polling for the current elections took place on February 7, with counting also scheduled for the same day. In the 2017 Zilla Parishad elections, the NCP emerged as the single largest party with 23 seats, followed by the BJP with 14 seats, the Congress with 7 seats, and the Shiv Sena with 5 seats. At the Panchayat Samiti level, the NCP had led with 44 of the 136 seats, followed by the BJP with 33 seats and the Congress with 17 seats. Stay with this live blog for the latest updates as counting begins and the political picture in Solapur becomes clearer.

Follow this LIVE blog for Seats, voter turnout and party-wise performance in Solapur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Election Results 2026.