Sindkhed Raja Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sindkhed Raja Assembly Election 2024

Sindkhed Raja Assembly Election 2024: Sindkhed Raja assembly constituency is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra state. It is a General category assembly seat. It is situated in Buldhana district and is one of the 6 assembly segments of Buldhana Parliament Seat.

Sindkhed Raja Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,01,390 voters in the Sindkhed Raja constituency during the 20219 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,06,191 were male and 93,205 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1918 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sindkhed Raja in 2019 was 1020 (1010 men and 10 women). In 2014, the total number of voters in the Sindkhed Raja constituency was 1,98,934. Out of this, 1,02,882 voters were male and 94,741 were female voters. There were 1311 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sindkhed Raja in 2014 was 753 (519 men and 234 women).

Sindkhed Raja Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Sindkhed Raja constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20.

Sindkhed Raja Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Sindkhed Raja will be declared on November 23, along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Sindkhed Raja Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

NCP, Shiv Sena are yet to announce candidates.