Vote counting for the Sindhudurg Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections 2026 is underway, with early trends showing the BJP leading in seven seats. Sindhudurg has 50 Zilla Parishad seats and 100 Panchayat Samiti seats spread across eight talukas Vaibhavwadi, Kankavli, Devgad, Malwan, Kudal, Vengurla, Sawantwadi and Dodamarg. This live blog will bring minute-by-minute updates, party-wise trends, seat tallies and key developments as counting progresses across the district.

The last elections to the Sindhudurg Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis were held in 2017. At the time, the Zilla Parishad had 50 seats and the Panchayat Samitis together had 100 seats. Out of 5,59,982 registered voters, 3,80,225 cast their votes, recording a turnout of 67.90 percent. In the 2017 Zilla Parishad polls, Congress emerged as the largest party with 27 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 16 seats, BJP with 6 seats and NCP with 1 seat. At the Panchayat Samiti level, Congress again led with 56 seats, while Shiv Sena won 26 seats, BJP secured 16 seats and NCP got 2 seats.

For the 2026 local body elections across Maharashtra, a total of 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats are being contested, with around 2.09 crore eligible voters. Polling was held on February 7, 2026, from 7.30am to 5.30pm using Electronic Voting Machines, based on electoral rolls finalised on July 1, 2025. Vote counting is scheduled for Monday, February 9, 2026, starting at 10.00am.

Follow this LIVE blog for seat-wise updates, voter turnout details and party-wise performance in the Sindhudurg Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Election Results 2026.