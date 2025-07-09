Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad slaps canteen staffer over stale food, faces backlash | Watch video Maharashtra: Sanjay Gaikwad defended himself after a viral video captured him slapping a canteen staffer at Mumbai's Akashvani MLA hostel. The incident triggered widespread criticism, with opposition leaders denouncing his actions and calling out the ruling alliance for its silence.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad sparked controversy yet again after he was caught on camera slapping a canteen staffer at the Akashvani MLA hostel in Mumbai on Tuesday (July 9). The incident, which has gone viral, has drawn criticism from opposition leaders and the public. According to sources, Gaikwad ordered dinner in his room in the MLA hostel and found the dal and rice to be stale and foul-smelling. Furious over the food quality, the Buldhana legislator stormed into the canteen, berated the staff, refused to pay the bill, and slapped the employee at the billing counter in front of several onlookers.

MLA assaults canteen worker over stale meal

“I had complained earlier too. This time the food was absolutely unacceptable,” Gaikwad later told media, adding that he would raise the issue in the ongoing Maharashtra legislature session.

Viral video and political fallout

Sanjay Gaikwad, Shiv Sena MLA, defends 'viral slapping' incident

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad issued a statement defending his actions after a viral video showed him slapping a canteen staffer at the Akashvani MLA hostel in Mumbai. The video sparked strong reactions, with opposition leaders condemning the incident and questioning the silence of the ruling alliance.

Gaikwad claims repeated complaints ignored

In his clarification, the Buldhana legislator said he had been raising concerns about the quality of food served at the canteen for years, but his complaints were consistently ignored. "I’ve been eating here for 30 years and staying for the past 5.5 years. Eggs are 15 days old, vegetables are 2–4 days old, and the non-veg is 15–20 days old. There are repeated complaints—people have found lizards, rats, even ropes in their meals," he alleged.

Gaikwad said that after ordering food at 10 PM on Tuesday, he noticed a foul smell and found the meal stale upon tasting it. "I made others smell it too, and they all agreed it was spoiled. I again told the staff to maintain hygiene. Eating such food is like consuming poison," he said, adding ominously, "If they don’t listen, I have my own way of making them understand."

Rodents in kitchen, Opposition slams silence

The MLA further claimed that rodents freely roam the canteen’s kitchen and urged the authorities to act before a major health issue arises. “Rats, dirt—everything is in that kitchen. Thousands eat there. Why does no one inquire into repeated complaints?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed Gaikwad and the ruling Mahayuti government for the incident. Sharing the viral video, she posted on X:

“Meet Shah Sena’s MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. Last year, he offered Rs 11 lakh to anyone who cut off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue. Now he’s beating a poor, helpless canteen worker. But of course, no TV outrage since it’s a BJP ally.”

As criticism mounts, Gaikwad’s explanation has done little to ease the controversy, with many calling for accountability and legal action.

Gaikwad’s history of controversies

This is not the first time Gaikwad has been at the centre of controversy-

September 2024: Offered Rs 11 lakh for anyone who would cut off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue over remarks on reservation.

April 2024: Made derogatory remarks about the police, later reprimanded by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

March 2023: Video emerged of him thrashing a youth with a stick, which he justified by alleging the individual was part of an anti-social gang.

Police register case against Sanjay Gaikwad

Following the latest incident, Buldhana Police have registered a case against the MLA. Legal action is expected as pressure mounts over repeated instances of aggressive conduct by the legislator. Opposition parties have renewed calls for stricter accountability for elected representatives who misuse their power.