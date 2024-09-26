Thursday, September 26, 2024
     
Sanjay Raut granted bail within hours of 15-day sentence in defamation case

Sanjay Raut has been granted bail hours after a Mumbai court sentenced him to 15 days in prison for Sanjay Raut has been granted bail hours after a Mumbai court sentenced him to 15 days in prison for defamation, stemming from accusations made against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his wife.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2024 15:58 IST
Shiv Sena (UTB) leader Sanjay Raut.
Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena (UTB) leader Sanjay Raut.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, has been granted bail shortly after a Mumbai court sentenced him to 15 days of simple imprisonment in a defamation case filed by Medha Somaiya, the wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. The ruling was issued on September 26 by the Sewree Metropolitan Magistrate.

Raut was convicted under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to punishment for defamation, and was also fined ₹25,000. However, the court later suspended his sentence for 30 days and approved his bail application, allowing him to remain free while he pursues an appeal.

The defamation complaint, lodged by Somaiya in 2023, alleged that Raut had made unfounded accusations suggesting that she and her husband were involved in a ₹100 crore scam related to the construction and upkeep of public toilets in the Mira Bhayander area near Mumbai. In her complaint, Somaiya sought action against Raut under Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal defamation.

"The statements made by the accused to the media are inherently defamatory and were intended to tarnish my reputation in the eyes of the public," her complaint stated. Raut's case has garnered significant attention, highlighting the ongoing tensions between political figures in Maharashtra.

(Inputs from agencies)

