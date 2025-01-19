Saif Ali Khan's attacker Bangladeshi, changed name to Vijay Das after entering India: Mumbai Police

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Mumbai Police DCP Dixit Gedam.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: The main accused in the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been arrested by Mumbai Police from Thane today. The accused has confessed to committing the crime, police said on Sunday (January 19).

While addressing a press conference in Mumbai, DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam said, "There is primary evidence to anticipate that the accused is a Bangladeshi. He does not have valid Indian documents. There are some seizures that indicate that he is a Bangladeshi national."

DCP Zone 9 said, "Prima facie the accused is a Bangladeshi and after entering India illegally he changed his name. He was using Vijay Das as his current name. He came to Mumbai 5-6 months ago. He stayed in Mumbai for a few days and then in the vicinity of Mumbai. The accused used to work in a housekeeping agency."

"We have doubts that the accused is of Bangladeshi origin and that is why relevant sections of the Passport Act have been added to the case," Mumbai Police added.

DCP Dikshitkumar Ashok Gedam, Zone-IX, Mumbai Police, informed media and said, "The incident happened on January 16. A person intruded at the residence of actor Saif Ali Khan with an intention of theft, attack happened. One accused has been arrested. His name is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, he is 30 years old. He entered the house with an intention of theft. The accused will be presented in the court. We will make a request of police custody. We doubt that the accused is of Bangladesh origin, hence appropriate sections have been applied. Investigation is going on. He does not have valid Indian documents, he had some scissors which indicate that he is a Bangladesh national. He changed his name, he was living as Vijay Das for last 5-6 months. He came to Mumbai and then moved to other areas in vicinity of Mumbai. He came back to Mumbai 15 days back. He was working in a housekeeping agency."

According to the Mumbai police, the accused worked as a waiter at a restaurant. Mumbai police also said that the accused was using multiple names including Vijay Das, Bijoy Das and Mohammed Iliyas and is currently lodged at Khar Police station.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in his Bandra apartment on Thursday late night around 2:00 am. The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

According to the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan was doing well and has been moved from the ICU to a normal room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful, and while Saif is currently "out of danger," medical staff continue to monitor his condition closely.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya also posted on X and said, "Arrested Mohammad Sajjad is illegal Bangladeshi, who assaulted Saif Ali Khan."