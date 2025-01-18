Saif Ali Khan attack case: Bandra Police suspects accused of running outside Mumbai, probe on

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Police investigate at the residence of actor Saif Ali Khan after he was attacked by an intruder with a knife at Bandra.

Saif Ali Khan attack case: The Bandra Police suspected that the accused in the Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan case might have taken a local or express train from Bandra railway station and travelled to either somewhere around Mumbai or outside the city. Several police teams are investigating the CCTV footage from local trains, railway stations and express train railway stations. So far, the police haven't found any criminal record of the thief, nor have they gathered any information about his family or friends.

Even after 48 hours, the police are still empty-handed. The police believe that the way the thief is changing his clothes to confuse the police suggests that he might have been influenced by a crime web series or a crime movie.

Saif expected to be discharged in 2-3 days: Doctors

Saif Ali Khan, who was attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai home, is recovering well and is expected to be discharged in two to three days, doctors said on Saturday (January 18). The 54-year-old actor suffered multiple stab wounds, including on his neck and near the spine, in a brutal attack at his house in Bandra in the early hours of Thursday. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Doctors at the hospital said the actor, who has been shifted out of the ICU, is recovering well. He is walking and is on a normal diet. They said Khan is expected to be discharged in two to three days.

Kareena Kapoor records statement to Bandra Police

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recorded her statement with Bandra Police, regarding the attack on her husband and actor, Saif Ali Khan, at their Bandra residence early Thursday morning. The statement was recorded on Friday evening at her residence in the presence of police officers. So far, over 30 statements have been recorded in connection with the attack. Additionally, the Mumbai Police has formed 20 teams, along with 10 teams from the Crime Branch, to investigate. CCTV footage from the Bandra area has been seized, and three suspects are being questioned. However, no arrests have been made yet in connection with the incident.

Earlier, Saif's staff members were brought to the Bandra Police Station for questioning regarding the case but were later allowed to leave. Meanwhile, the auto-rickshaw driver who rushed the actor to the hospital also shared details of what happened and how he stepped in to help. Speaking to the media, the driver explained that he saw a woman trying to hire an auto-rickshaw at 2 a.m. on Thursday. Soon after, he approached the scene and saw the 'Hum Tum' actor covered in "blood," coming out of the gate, accompanied by a few others. The actor was "bleeding" from his "neck and back," the driver said.

"I drive my vehicle at night. It was around 2-3 am when I saw a woman trying to hire an auto, but nobody stopped. I also heard calls for a rickshaw from inside the gate. I took a U-turn and stopped my vehicle near the gate. A man covered in blood came out, along with 2-4 others. They put him in the auto and decided to go to Lilavati Hospital. I dropped them there, and later I came to know that he was Saif Ali Khan. I saw him bleeding from his neck and back," Rana told media.

As Saif attempted to intervene, the situation escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds. Saif underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital. According to the doctors, Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a knife lodged in his spine. Surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long blade from the actor's spine and repair his leaking spinal fluid. While Saif is out of danger, doctors are continuing to monitor him.