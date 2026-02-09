Live Ratnagiri Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting begins at 10 am Ratnagiri Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The voting for the crucial Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections were held in 12 districts of Maharashtra on Saturday (February 7).

Ratnagiri:

Days after the conclusion of the municipal corporation elections across Maharashtra, the results for the high-stakes Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in the state on Monday. The voting for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections was held on Saturday (February 7) from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm in 12 districts across three divisions of the state: Konkan, Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This includes the Ratnagiri district, which has 56 Zilla Parishad seats and 112 seats in nine Panchayat Samitis (Mandangad, Dapoli, Khed, Chiplun, Guhagar, Ratnagiri, Sangmeshwar, Lanja, and Rajapur). According to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), Saturday's polling witnessed a voter turnout of around 67 per cent. This was the first election in the state after Ajit Pawar's demise in an unfortunate plane crash near the Baramati airport in the Pune district in January.

In the previous local body elections in Maharashtra in 2017, the undivided Shiv Sena had won 39 Zilla Parishad seats in the Ratnagiri district. The second largest party was the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which won 15 seats. On the other hand, the Congress had won just one seat. Similarly, in the Panchayat Samiti polls, the Shiv Sena bagged 73 of the 110 seats. It was followed by the NCP, which won 30 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won four seats, the Congress two and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) one seat.