Ratnagiri Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The voting for the crucial Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections were held in 12 districts of Maharashtra on Saturday (February 7).

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Ratnagiri:

Days after the conclusion of the municipal corporation elections across Maharashtra, the results for the high-stakes Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in the state on Monday. The voting for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections was held on Saturday (February 7) from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm in 12 districts across three divisions of the state: Konkan, Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This includes the Ratnagiri district, which has 56 Zilla Parishad seats and 112 seats in nine Panchayat Samitis (Mandangad, Dapoli, Khed, Chiplun, Guhagar, Ratnagiri, Sangmeshwar, Lanja, and Rajapur). According to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), Saturday's polling witnessed a voter turnout of around 67 per cent. This was the first election in the state after Ajit Pawar's demise in an unfortunate plane crash near the Baramati airport in the Pune district in January.

In the previous local body elections in Maharashtra in 2017, the undivided Shiv Sena had won 39 Zilla Parishad seats in the Ratnagiri district. The second largest party was the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which won 15 seats. On the other hand, the Congress had won just one seat. Similarly, in the Panchayat Samiti polls, the Shiv Sena bagged 73 of the 110 seats. It was followed by the NCP, which won 30 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won four seats, the Congress two and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) one seat.

 

  • 9:01 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in the Ratnagiri Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis in the last elections in 2017?

    Following the completion of municipal council and municipal corporation elections in the state, Ratnagiri will go to the polls for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis on February 7 (Saturday), with counting slated for February 9 (Monday), according to the State Election Commission (SEC). Click here to read more.

  • 8:53 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What about the Panchayat Samitis in Ratnagiri?

    There are nine Panchayat Samitis in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra. These are Mandangad, Dapoli, Khed, Chiplun, Guhagar, Ratnagiri, Sangmeshwar, Lanja, and Rajapur.

  • 8:51 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    How many Panchayat Samiti seats are there in Ratnagiri?

    In Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, there are 112 seats in nine Panchayat Samitis. 

  • 8:51 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    How many Zilla Parishad seats are there in Ratnagiri?

    There are 56 Zilla Parishad seats in the Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. 

     

  • 8:49 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    When was polling held in Ratnagiri?

    The polling for the elections to the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri was held on February 7 (Saturday).

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins at 10 am

    As per the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), the counting of votes will begin at 10 am today.

Top News

