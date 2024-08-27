Nursing student raped by auto-rickshaw driver in Ratnagiri, locals block road in protest | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : SAKET RAI Accused auto-rickshaw driver caught in CCTV camera

In a horrible incident, a nursing student was allegedly raped on Monday night by an auto-rickshaw driver while she was heading home in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri. Agitated by the incident, locals blocked the road, demanding strict action.

According to the preliminary information, a nursing student had taken an auto-rickshaw to go to her home in Ratnagiri. The auto driver allegedly gave her water which was mixed with some intoxicating substance. She became unconscious after drinking, following which, the accused rickshaw driver took the woman to a deserted place and allegedly raped her there.

Case registered

After the girl gained consciousness, she reached out to her family and narrated the ordeal. Based on the girl's statement, the police have registered a case in the matter. The matter gained public attention, causing widespread resentment in the local populace.

Police swings into action

The angry residents gathered and protested by holding 'Rasta Roko Andolan' (Road Block). The police have swung into action and are searching for the accused auto-rickshaw driver through CCTV. The victim girl was admitted to the government hospital.

The case comes in the wake of the Kolkata rape and murder case that shook the nation. A postgraduate trainee woman doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9, following which a Kolkata Police civic volunteer was arrested.

The gruesome crime resulted in nationwide protests by doctors and citizens. On the direction of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI took over the case from Kolkata Police. Supreme Court also took suo moto cognisance of the matter and ordered the formation a 10-member National Task Force, which has to file its report after deliberation with stakeholders on measures of safety and security of medical professionals.

ALSO READ | Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI questions ex-principal of RG Kar Hospital, others in financial irregularities