Pune to get new double-decker flyover to solve traffic jams soon: Check project cost, other details

Pune will get a double-decker flyover soon to address traffic jams in the city. In this regard, the Maha Metro and PMC are working on a proposal to construct the flyover on the Paud Road stretch between Kothrud garbage depot and the Bhusari Colony area.

A report by TOI said that the flyover for vehicles will probably be constructed below the Metro's viaduct. And in this regard, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) has submitted a proposal for the same to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for further consideration.

The report suggested that the estimated cost of the project will be around Rs 80 crore. Civic officials in this matter stated that after receiving the proposal, they will study the Maha Metro's construction plan to check on feasibility, landing of ramps, and other details of the project before finalising anything.

It is believed that the flyover will be a big blessing for daily commuters as it will help reduce travel time and will eliminate halting at four chowks on the route.

In the meantime, ources from state government told TOI that the proposal is in the last stages of approval, which can be expected anytime soon. Moreover, the civic officials stated that the plan for flyover construction will be finalised thereafter alongside Maha Metro.