Pune Porsche crash: Two arrested for alleged blood sample manipulation

Pune: The Porsche car was found without a number plate, in Pune. The car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy who knocked down two motorbike riders on Sunday, causing their death in Kalyani Nagar of Pune city, as the police claim.

Pune police have arrested two individuals for allegedly manipulating blood samples in connection with the "Pune Porsche crash" case, as confirmed by Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. The arrests were made on Monday night by the Pune crime branch. The suspects are accused of swapping the blood samples of two friends of the main minor accused who were in the car during the fatal accident.

"The blood samples of two minors who were with the juvenile accused in the car, were swapped with those of these two persons, who include a father of a minor," Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said this morning.

The two accused are set to be produced in court on Tuesday for remand, with further investigation ongoing. More details are awaited as the case unfolds.

The incident dates back to May 19, when a Porsche, reportedly driven by a minor under the influence of alcohol, struck and killed two IT professionals in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area. The crash prompted national outrage after the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted the minor bail under lenient conditions, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.

Following the public outcry, the Women and Child Development Department initiated an investigation into the conduct of JJB members responsible for granting bail. The minor, as part of his bail conditions, was required to write an essay on road safety, emphasising responsible driving and the consequences of reckless behaviour.

In connection with the crash, the Pune crime branch registered a case in July against the minor’s parents, doctors from Sassoon Hospital, and two others. They are accused of conspiring to tamper with evidence by manipulating the blood sample. The Pune police have since filed a 900-page chargesheet against seven individuals, including the minor's parents. The case against the minor continues before the Juvenile Justice Board.

