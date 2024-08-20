Sharad Pawar, Sunita Kejriwal hold close door meeting in Pune, NCP SCP denies political discussions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Sharad Pawar and Sunit Kejriwal hold closed-door meeting

Ahead of the assembly polls in Haryana, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) Chief Sharad Pawar at his office in Pune late on Monday evening. The meeting between the two leaders started rounds of speculation for an alliance between the two parties.

However, NCP (SCP)'s Pune President Prashant Jagtap dismissed these speculations, saying that the meeting was merely a courtesy visit and not politically motivated. "Sunita Kejriwal was in Pune for personal work and paid a visit to Pawar Saheb's office. There was no political discussion between them. It was a personal meeting," Jagtap said to the media.

Contrary to Jagtap's statement, Aam Aadmi Party's Maharashtra Spokesman Mukund Kirdat said that Sunita Kejriwal sought Sharad Pawar's support for the release of her husband. "As per my information, during the meeting, Sunita Kejriwal likely sought support to plan a nationwide protest by the INDIA bloc in support of Arvind Kejriwal before his bail hearing later this month. Beyond this, I am unsure whether they discussed the Haryana and Maharashtra elections. She directly went to the office and then returned to Delhi," Kirdat said.

It is pertinent to note that the assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled to be held on October 1, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). In Maharashtra, elections are to be held this year only, however, the election schedule is yet to be announced.

Earlier this month, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited Sunita Kejriwal at the Delhi CM's residence during his three-day visit to the national capital. Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by his son and party MLA Aaditya Thackeray and party leader Sanjay Raut during the visit. AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha were also present.

