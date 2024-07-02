Pune Porsche accident case: Pune court grants bail to accused teen's father, grandfather

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Porsche car allegedly damaged after accident

In the latest development in the Pune Porsche accident case, the Pune Court on Tuesday granted bail to the father and grandfather of the accused minor in the kidnapping and wrongful confinement case. Both were accused of wrongfully confining their driver and pressuring him to take the blame for a tragic road accident that killed two techies in Pune.

Notably, following the complaint by the driver, Yerawad Police had registered a fresh case against both the father and grandfather of the accused minor under IPC Section 365 (kidnapping with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement). According to the police officials, the driver was wrongfully confined by the family of the accused juvenile in their bungalow from May 19 to May 20 and his phone was also taken away. He was later freed by his wife. While Vishal Agarwal was arrested on May 21 from Aurangabad, the grandfather was arrested on May 25.

Meanwhile, on June 21, a Pune court granted bail to the father of the minor accused in the Porsche car accident case in which two people died last month. Vishal Agarwal got the bail in primary case where he was booked under sections 75 & 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both IT engineers working in Pune, were killed when a speeding Porsche car hit them from behind on May 19.

The case saw multiple turns starting with a public outcry after initially the Juvenile Justice Board took a lenient view of the case and asked the Juvenile to write an essay as a punishment. However, the Police intervened with a review application and a formal investigation started. Meanwhile, the swab of the accused minor was also swapped with samples of the mother at the Sasson hospital to dodge intoxication tests. However, the mother was also arrested in the sample replacement case but later got bail and was released.

