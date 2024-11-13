Pune Cantonment Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pune Cantonment Assembly Election

Pune Cantonment Assembly Election 2024: The Pune Cantonment Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 214 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Pune Cantonment is part of the Pune district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state. BJP candidate Kamble Sunil Dnyandev won the Mahim seat in the 2019 Assembly elections.

Pune Cantonment Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 86,47,172 voters in the Pune Cantonment constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 44,91,068 were male and 41,55,330 were female voters. 774 voters belonged to the third gender.

Pune Cantonment Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Pune Cantonment constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20.

Pune Cantonment Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Maharashtra will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 277 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Pune Cantonment Election 2024 Candidates

Congress candidate Ramesh Bagwe has been pitted against BJP's Chandrakant Patil.

Pune Cantonment Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kamble Sunil Dnyandev won the Pune Cantonment seat. He secured a total of 52,160 votes. Indian National Congress candidate Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao stood second with a total of 47,148 votes. He lost by 5,012 votes.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dilip Kamble won the constituency. He secured a total of 54,692 votes. Indian National Congress candidate Bagave Ramesh Anandrao stood second with a total of 39,737 votes. He lost by 14,955 votes.

Pune Cantonment Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019 Kamble Sunil Dnyandev BJP

2014 Dilip Kamble BJP

2009 Bagwe Rameshanandrao INC

2004 Chandrakant Alias INC

1999 Chandrakant Alias Shivarkar INC

Pune Cantonment Voter Turnout

In 2019, the Pune Cantonment constituency had 2,87,621 registered voters but only saw 1,24,186 votes cast—a turnout of 43.2 per cent.

