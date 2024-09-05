Puja Khedkar offers to undergo medical examination at AIIMS over allegations of forged disability certificate

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Puja Khedkar is accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits.

Expelled IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and misusing the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quota benefits, informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that she is willing to undergo a medical examination at AIIMS. This statement comes after the Delhi Police raised concerns over the authenticity of one of her disability certificates, claiming it may be "forged" and "fabricated."

Khedkar made this remark during the court hearing on her anticipatory bail plea in the ongoing criminal case. "I am willing to get myself medically examined. First, they accused me of changing my name, and now they question my disability. I am ready to go to AIIMS for the examination," Khedkar’s senior counsel said in court.

Significantly, Justice Subramonium Prasad, who presided over the hearing, has scheduled the matter for further consideration on September 26. And Khedkar's interim protection from arrest, granted by the high court, will remain in effect until then.

About the allegations

The Delhi Police, represented by their counsel, argued that Khedkar deliberately withheld key information while appearing for the civil services examination. The police stated that her custody is crucial to uncover the "conspiracy" and identify any other individuals involved.

However, on the other hand, Khedkar's senior lawyer contended that the police have not pressed for her custodial interrogation in their status report. He added that such interrogation was unnecessary as all relevant records are already with the authorities.

Khedkar is accused of providing false information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2022 to secure reservation benefits. As a result, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) canceled her candidature on July 31 and barred her from future examinations. Khedkar has vehemently denied all allegations against her.

UPSC, Delhi Police sought dismissal of Khedkar's plea

It is pertinent to note that both the UPSC and the Delhi Police have sought the dismissal of Khedkar's plea for pre-arrest bail. The police argue that granting her relief would hamper their investigation into the "deep-rooted conspiracy" that has broader implications on public trust and the integrity of the civil services examination.

The police further alleged that Khedkar submitted two different disability certificates for the 2022 and 2023 civil services examinations. Upon investigation, they claimed that the "possibility" of the 2023 certificate being "forged and fabricated is more likely."

The UPSC, in its submission, stated that Khedkar committed fraud against the Commission and the public. They also emphasized the need for her custodial interrogation to fully uncover the "magnitude of the fraud," which may involve other individuals.

