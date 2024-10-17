Political parties gear up for Maharashtra assembly elections: Candidate lists expected soon

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image.

As the Maharashtra assembly elections approach, political parties are intensifying their preparations to announce candidate lists for the crucial polls. Scheduled for November 20, the elections will determine the composition of the 288-member legislative assembly, with vote counting taking place on November 23.

Sources indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to unveil its first list of candidates in the coming days. This prompt action is expected to give the party a strategic advantage as it gears up for the election campaign.

In contrast, the opposition alliance, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), is anticipated to face delays in its candidate announcements. The MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Indian National Congress, may not reveal its initial list until after October 20. Ongoing internal meetings among the Congress leadership are contributing to the holdup, as party members discuss candidate selection strategies.

Meanwhile, the Mahayuti coalition, led by Eknath Shinde’s faction of the Shiv Sena, appears to be on a faster track. Shinde, who became Chief Minister in June 2022 following a split in the Shiv Sena, has been working diligently to maintain coalition unity amidst various challenges. The first lists of candidates from Shinde's faction and Ajit Pawar's NCP are expected to be announced this week, reflecting a proactive approach to the election.

The varying timelines for candidate announcements highlight the dynamic nature of the political landscape in Maharashtra. With the stakes high, these decisions will be pivotal in shaping each party's electoral strategy.

As parties mobilise their support bases and finalise their candidate lists, all eyes remain on the upcoming announcements, which will undoubtedly play a critical role in determining the outcomes of the elections on November 20. The unfolding political drama promises to keep the electorate engaged as they prepare to make their voices heard.