PM Modi inaugurates Asia's second largest ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sri Sri Radha Mohan Temple, established by ISKCON, in Kharghar on Wednesday. During the event, he emphasised the blend of spirituality and science embodied in the temple’s architecture and expressed gratitude for being part of such a divine ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi began with a heartfelt chant of "Hare Krishna… Hare Krishna" and highlighted the significance of ISKCON's efforts on the sacred land of knowledge and devotion.

"The outline and structure of the Radha Mohan Temple reflect the rich traditions of spirituality and science. It is a privilege to contribute to such an extraordinary endeavor," he said.

The temple features various representations of divinity, creating a space for spiritual enlightenment. To appeal to younger generations, the complex includes a museum based on the epics Mahabharata and Ramayana. Additionally, a garden inspired by the 12 forests of Vrindavan has been developed.

"This temple will not only serve as a center of faith but also enrich India’s consciousness," PM Modi remarked.

The inauguration marks another milestone in ISKCON's efforts to spread devotion and cultural awareness, providing a space for spiritual growth and reflection for generations to come.

"ISKCON devotees worldwide are connected by their unwavering devotion to Lord Krishna, guided by a unique spiritual thread that keeps them united—the teachings and philosophy of Srila Prabhupada, the founder of ISKCON," said PM in his speech.

"India is not just a piece of land bound by geographical borders. It is a living, vibrant culture and tradition," said PM Modi, highlighting the country’s rich spiritual heritage.

He further stated, "The consciousness of this culture lies in its spirituality. To truly understand India, one must first embrace its spiritual essence. Those who view the world through a materialistic lens may see India as a mere collection of diverse languages and regions. But when one connects with India’s cultural consciousness, its vast and unified form becomes evident."

ISKCON, through its teachings and practices, continues to be a beacon of this cultural and spiritual connection, uniting millions of devotees globally under the shared devotion to Lord Krishna and the timeless values of India’s spiritual traditions.

PM Modi, while addressing a gathering, emphasised the essence of unity in diversity in India’s spiritual and cultural heritage. He highlighted how different languages and traditions across the country converge in thought and consciousness, all driven by the spirit of devotion.

"Our spiritual culture is founded on the principle of selfless service. Spirituality teaches us that serving humanity and serving the divine are one and the same. Lord Krishna beautifully explained the true meaning of service—it is selfless and free of personal gain," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also noted that India's ancient scriptures and religious texts place the spirit of service at their core. He praised institutions like ISKCON for their significant contributions to society driven by the same selfless principles.

"ISKCON, as a grand institution, has been tirelessly working with a sense of devotion and service. During the Kumbh Mela, ISKCON has undertaken several notable service initiatives that reflect our collective spiritual values," he added.