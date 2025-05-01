PM Modi to visit Mumbai today to inaugurate global AV Summit 'WAVES 2025' | Check details here The four-day summit, held under the tagline "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries", is a landmark initiative to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation.

Mumbai:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Maharashtra on Thursday to inaugurate the country’s first-of-its-kind World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai. As per details, the inauguration ceremony is et to take place at around 10:30 am at the Jio World Centre in the city.

The four-day summit, held under the tagline "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries", is a landmark initiative to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation. The summit is bringing together creators, startups, industry giants, and policymakers from across the world. Reflecting the Prime Minister’s vision of harnessing creativity, technology, and talent to build a brighter future, WAVES 2025 encompasses a wide range of domains including films, OTT platforms, gaming, comics, digital media, AI, AVGC-XR, broadcasting, and emerging tech.

Aim of WAVES 2025

One of the major highlights of WAVES 2025 is its ambitious goal: to expand India's entertainment market to $50 billion by 2029, and to significantly boost the country’s share in the global entertainment economy. For the first time, India will also host the Global Media Dialogue (GMD) during the summit, where ministerial-level representatives from 25 countries will engage in strategic conversations, signalling a landmark moment in India’s partnership with the international media and entertainment ecosystem.

The summit will also witness the launch of the WAVES Marketplace, a global e-market platform bringing together over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 projects, fostering large-scale networking and business opportunities between domestic and international stakeholders.

PM Modi to interact with creators

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will tour the "Creatosphere" zone and interact with selected creators from the 'Create in India' challenge, a nationwide initiative that received over 1 lakh registrations since its launch last year. He is also scheduled to visit the Bharat Pavilion, which will display India's creative achievements across multiple verticals.

It is to be noted here that WAVES 2025 promises a grand global gathering, with participation from more than 90 countries, 10,000+ delegates, 1,000 creators, over 300 companies, and 350+ startups. The summit agenda includes 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses, covering areas like broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, film, and digital media.