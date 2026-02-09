Advertisement
  Parbhani Zilla Parishad Panchayat Samitis Election Result 2026 Live: Will NCP be able to retain majority?

Follow live updates from the Parbhani Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections as counting got underway today at 10 AM. Will NCP continue to have a strong hold in this area or will BJP show improvement in performance?

Parbhani Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis election results live
Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Parbhani:

Voting for 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1462 Panchayat Samiti seats took place on February 7. Parbhani saw a strong turnout of approximately around 65-67% and the counting of votes got underway today at 10 AM for all the seats. As for Parbhani, 54 Zilla Parishad and 108 Panchayat Samiti seats are up for grabs. It will be interesting to see who will come up trumps today or will it be a hung assembly?

As the district moves toward the counting phase, the focus shifts to the nine Panchayat Samitis, including Jintur, Gangakhed, and Purna, where local agrarian issues and infrastructure development have dominated the campaign discourse. The 2026 cycle is characterized by a "hung" outlook in several circles, necessitating potential post-poll alliances similar to the fractured mandate seen in 2017. The high stakes of this election reflect a broader regional power struggle as the ruling party will be eager to retain the power but what is the public mandate?

Who will win and emerge victorious or will it be a split mandate? Follow for live updates:

 

 

Live updates :Parbhani Zilla Parishad and Election Results Live

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:17 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Trends in Shinde's favour to start with!!

    In Parbhani, the first trend is in Shinde's favor, while the second trend is in Thackeray's favor, a tight battle. It is only a start though and things will get clearer in the next few minutes. 

  • 10:08 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Counting of votes underway!

    Vote counting is underway now, and the excitement is at its peak across all Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in Parbhani. Will there be a shift in power after 9 years or will the NCP retain its strong hold? Trends are expected to come soon.

  • 9:59 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    What about Panchayat Samiti election results?

    The NCP was the dominant force across the district, winning nearly half of all available seats (50 out of 108).

    Here's the breakdown:

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP): 50

    Shiv Sena: 26

    Indian National Congress: 16

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 9

    Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP): 4

    Independents and others: 3

  • 9:48 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    What happened in Parbhani Zilla Parishad election results in 2017?

    NCP emerged as the single largest party, winning 24 out of 54 seats. However, they had to join hands with Congress and other members to secure majority and appoint the Zilla Parishad President.

    Here's the breakdown

    Total Seats: 54

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP): 24

    Shiv Sena: 13

    Indian National Congress: 6

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 5

    Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP): 3

    Independents and others: 3

  • 9:37 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Parbhani Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results. Voting for 54 Zilla Parishad and 108 Panchayat Samiti seats took place on Saturday, February 7 and the counting of votes will commence at 10 AM IST. Will NCP be able to keep its strong hold in the area or will there be a change in power after nine years? We will bring you all the live updates. Stay tuned.

Top News

