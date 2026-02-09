Live Parbhani Zilla Parishad Panchayat Samitis Election Result 2026 Live: Will NCP be able to retain majority? Follow live updates from the Parbhani Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections as counting got underway today at 10 AM. Will NCP continue to have a strong hold in this area or will BJP show improvement in performance?

Parbhani:

Voting for 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1462 Panchayat Samiti seats took place on February 7. Parbhani saw a strong turnout of approximately around 65-67% and the counting of votes got underway today at 10 AM for all the seats. As for Parbhani, 54 Zilla Parishad and 108 Panchayat Samiti seats are up for grabs. It will be interesting to see who will come up trumps today or will it be a hung assembly?

As the district moves toward the counting phase, the focus shifts to the nine Panchayat Samitis, including Jintur, Gangakhed, and Purna, where local agrarian issues and infrastructure development have dominated the campaign discourse. The 2026 cycle is characterized by a "hung" outlook in several circles, necessitating potential post-poll alliances similar to the fractured mandate seen in 2017. The high stakes of this election reflect a broader regional power struggle as the ruling party will be eager to retain the power but what is the public mandate?

Who will win and emerge victorious or will it be a split mandate? Follow for live updates: