Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde's PA's wife dies by suicide amid harassment allegations The Worli police have registered a case under suspicious circumstances and launched an investigation into the death. Initial reports indicate that the suicide likely resulted from domestic disputes. Authorities have filed an accidental death report and are conducting a thorough inquiry.

Mumbai:

The wife of Anant Garje, personal assistant to Maharashtra’s Animal Husbandry and Environment Minister Pankaja Munde, was found dead by suicide at her residence in Worli, central Mumbai. Gauri Palve, a doctor in the dental department of the civic-run KEM Hospital, was discovered hanging at her home on the evening of Saturday (November 22). The couple had married in February this year.

Family alleges torture and domestic harassment

Palve’s family has alleged that she was subjected to torture and harassment by her husband, leading her to take the extreme step. According to police officials, the family accused Anant Garje of having an extramarital affair, which caused significant mental distress to Gauri. The family has demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into her death.

Official response and ongoing investigation

The Worli police have registered a case under suspicious circumstances and initiated an inquiry. Preliminary reports suggest that the suicide stemmed from domestic disputes. The police have registered an accidental death report and are conducting further investigations to uncover all details surrounding the tragic incident.

Community and political reactions

The incident has shocked the local community and attracted political attention, with calls for justice and stricter measures to address domestic harassment. The case has brought to light concerns regarding the mental health and safety of women, even those connected to prominent political figures.