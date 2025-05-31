Over 2200 Maharashtra govt employees found availing Ladki Bahin Yojana as scrutiny intensifies Over 2,200 ineligible government employees have been removed from Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana, with the state government pledging continued verification to ensure only eligible women receive benefits.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra's Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has revealed that more than 2,200 government employees were mistakenly registered as beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a financial assistance scheme for women. These individuals were identified during the verification of nearly two lakh applications.

Tatkare stated that the ineligible applicants will no longer receive benefits from the scheme and that regular scrutiny will continue to ensure only qualified individuals are supported.

About the Ladki Bahin Yojana

Launched in August 2023 ahead of the state elections, the Ladki Bahin Yojana provides monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 to eligible women between 21 and 65 years of age. However, government employees are not entitled to receive benefits under the scheme.

The initiative, introduced by the Mahayuti alliance, has been widely credited for its positive impact on electoral outcomes, though leaders have acknowledged that it has placed significant pressure on the state’s financial resources.

CM Fadnavis: 'No funds diverted from other departments'

Responding to criticism from opposition parties, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed claims that funding for the Ladki Bahin scheme was redirected from other development departments. Addressing the media, he clarified that all funding decisions followed budgetary norms and that the scheme’s finances were drawn from the Tribal Affairs and Social Justice Departments, in line with rules requiring allocations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Fadnavis explained that the major portion of the budget is supposed to be dedicated to direct benefit schemes aimed at individual welfare, while a smaller share is reserved for infrastructure development.

Clarification on budget allocation

CM Fadnavis stressed that the scheme falls within the 'personal benefit' category and thus is budget-compliant under financial guidelines. "The allegations are baseless and are being made by those who do not understand how the state budget functions," he said.

He reiterated that no other department’s funds were compromised and that the beneficiary-focused nature of the scheme aligns with existing fiscal policies.

Continued monitoring and fair implementation promised

Minister Tatkare emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring transparency and fairness in the implementation of the Ladki Bahin Yojana. She reaffirmed that efforts will continue to identify ineligible beneficiaries and ensure that public funds reach only those who genuinely qualify.

With both financial and political stakes high, the scheme remains central to the state’s social welfare agenda, as well as to ongoing debates on governance, budget priorities, and targeted welfare delivery.