Ovala-Majiwada Assembly Poll 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Ovala-Majiwada Assembly Election 2024: Ovala Majiwada is an assembly constituency located in the Thane district of Maharashtra. It is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in the state and is part of the Thane Lok Sabha constituency, which includes five additional assembly segments: Mira Bhayander, Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Thane, Airoli, and Belapur.

The Maharashtra Assembly election battle is intensifying, with political parties and leaders ready to take on their opponents. Among the significant seats is Ovala-Majiwada, a relatively new constituency that has quickly gained importance. Since its formation in 2009, Ovala-Majiwada has seen three assembly elections, all won by Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik.

Ovala-Majiwada Constituency Demographic Profile

The Ovala-Majiwada constituency, classified as unreserved, has a diverse voter base that includes Dalits, tribals, Muslims, Yadavs, Rajputs, and Patil communities, all of whom play a crucial role in deciding the outcome. As per 2019 data, out of 424,000 voters, the constituency has approximately 25,000 Dalit voters, over 20,000 Muslim voters, around 17,000 tribal voters, and significant numbers from Yadav (12,000+) and Rajput (11,000+) communities. This varied demographic makes the Ovala-Majiwada seat an important one in Maharashtra’s electoral landscape.

Ovala-Majiwada Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Ovala-Majiwada constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20, along with the other 287 other constituencies of the state.

Ovala-Majiwada Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for the Ovala-Majiwada Assembly seat, along with the other 287 constituencies, will be declared on November 23.

Ovala-Majiwada Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, featuring 45 candidates. Among them, Pratap Sarnaik will contest from the Ovala Majiwada constituency (146).

In related developments, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition has nearly confirmed its candidates, with Naresh Manera from the Shiv Sena (UBT) also set to contest from the same constituency.

Ovala-Majiwada Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, Pratap Sarnaik from the Shiv Sena (SHS) secured victory in Ovala Majiwada with a total of 117,593 votes. His closest competitor, Vikrant Bhimsen Chavan from the Indian National Congress, received 33,585 votes.

During the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, Pratap Sarnaik also emerged victorious, obtaining 68,571 votes. His nearest rival, Sanjay Pandey from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), garnered 57,665 votes, showcasing Sarnaik’s consistent support in the constituency.

Ovala-Majiwada Assembly Constituency Past Winners

Established post-delimitation in 2009, the Ovala-Majiwada constituency first elected Pratap Sarnaik, who defeated MNS candidate Sudhakar Vaman Chavan by a margin of over 9,000 votes. In 2014, Sarnaik continued his winning streak, beating BJP candidate Sanjay Pandey by 10,906 votes. In the 2019 election, Sarnaik secured a third consecutive victory, defeating Congress candidate Vikrant Bhimsen Chavan by more than 84,000 votes.

Ovala-Majiwada Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

Ovala-Majiwada legislative assembly constituency had a total of 1,93,212 electors in 2019. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,93,669 or 43.06 per cent. In 2014, the constituency had a total of 1,86,343 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,86,579 or 50.35 per cent.