Osmanabad (Dharashiv) Election Results 2025: Mahayuti alliance sweeps district as BJP wins three seats Osmanabad (Dharashiv) Election Results 2025: The BJP has swept in the Murum Municipal Council, winning 19 of 20 wards. Bapurao Patil has been elected as president of the council.

Mumbai:

The ruling alliance partners, Mahayuti, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, have maintained dominance in the Dharashiv (Osmanabad) district Municipal Council elections, winning six seats and leading on one. The BJP has won three Municipal Councils and leads one, while the Shiv Sena demonstrated its strong presence by securing three crucial councils.

The BJP has swept in the Murum Municipal Council, winning 19 of 20 wards. Bapurao Patil has been elected as president of the council.

In the Tuljapur Municipal Council, with 23 wards, the BJP won 18 wards and elected Vinod Gangane as president. Moreover, it has secured the Naldurg Municipal Council, winning 10 of the 20 wards, with Basavaraj Dharne elected president.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena secured the Umarga Municipal Council, with 25 wards, by winning 12, and Kiran Gaikwad was elected president. The party has also won the Kalamb Municipal Council (20 wards), with Sunanda Kapse elected president, and the Paranda Municipal Council (20 wards), electing Zakir Saudagar as president.

Separately, in a victory for local politics, the Janshakti Alliance (a local coalition) successfully won the Bhoom Municipal Council, which also has 20 wards.

Counting of votes for elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats held in two phases began in the morning.

In the multi-dimensional contests, Mahayuti allies- the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP- contested against each other in some places. There were alliances as well as "friendly fights" among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents- the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress.



Meanwhile, the opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday virtually conceded defeat in the elections to Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats, accusing the Election Commission of "facilitating" the victory of the ruling Mahayuti.