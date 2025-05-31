One dead, another suffers head injury as car parking lift collapses in 21-storey building in Mumbai’s Borivali The incident took place around 11 am at Prathemesh Building located on Link Road, said Mumbai Fire brigade. The firefighters managed to rescue both men who were rushed to BDBA Shatabdi Hospital.

Mumbai:

In a tragic incident in Mumbai’s Borivali West area, a man died and another suffered severe injury when a car parking lift of a 21-storey residential building collapsed into a seven-meter deep pit on Saturday. According to the BMC, two individuals were trapped under the lift.

The incident took place around 11 am at Prathemesh Building located on Link Road, said Mumbai Fire brigade. The firefighters managed to rescue both men who were rushed to BDBA Shatabdi Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Shubham Madamlal Dhuri, 30, who was declared dead after being brought to the hospital. Sanjeet Yadav, 45 who sustained a head injury and has been referred for a CT scan and the doctors said that his condition is currently stable.

“As per the information received from the hospital’s attending medical officer, Dhuri was declared 'brought dead'. Yadav, who sustained a head injury, is in a stable condition,” a civic official said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)