Nita Ambani attends NAB's 75th anniversary, announces Rs 5 crore aid for visually impaired community Nita Ambani shared heartfelt moments with visually impaired children and acknowledged the dedication of educators and caregivers who work tirelessly to empower them.

Mumbai:

The 75th anniversary celebration of the National Association for the Blind (NAB) was marked by an inspiring evening as Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, joined children, teachers, caretakers and members of NAB India to commemorate the organisation’s long-standing service to the visually impaired community.

She also pledged to donate Rs 5 crores on behalf of the Reliance Foundation over the next five years to support the visually impaired community.

Nita Ambani shared heartfelt moments with visually impaired children and acknowledged the dedication of educators and caregivers who work tirelessly to empower them.

She also provided details of various initiatives launched by the Reliance Foundation to support the visually impaired community.

“Through the Reliance Foundation Drishti Programme, we have provided education and livelihood support to help prevent vision loss, reaching over two lakh people through free consultations. She said that the foundation has illuminated the lives of more than 22,000 individuals through free cornea transplants and eye surgeries,” she said.

Nita Ambani announces two major initiatives

Nita Ambani also announced two new initiatives to support the visually impaired community. She said the Foundation will undertake the complete renovation of a residential hostel for blind working women and children. In addition, the Reliance Foundation will launch a series of national skill-building programs for people with visual impairments in collaboration with NAB India. As part of the initiative, a new inclusive play area will also be developed.

The National Association for the Blind (NAB) is a non-profit organisation in India dedicated to the welfare, education and rehabilitation of visually impaired persons. It provides services such as special education, vocational training, employment support, advocacy and awareness programs to promote independence, inclusion and equal opportunities for the blind.